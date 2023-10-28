Beetle gets stuck inside child’s throat in Kerala

A beetle, which got stuck inside the throat of an eight-month-old infant, was removed through a medical procedure in northern Kannur district.

Kannur: A beetle, which got stuck inside the throat of an eight-month-old infant, was removed through a medical procedure in northern Kannur district, hospital authorities said on Saturday.

The girl hailing from Nadapuram in nearby Kozhikode went through the trauma on Friday.

The child, who developed uneasiness, was rushed to the cooperative hospital at Thalassery by her parents where “komban chelli” (known as Asiatic rhinoceros beetle in scientific parlance) was found inside her throat during the examination, hospital sources said.

A coordinated effort by doctors, belonging to emergency, paediatric and ENT departments, removed the insect from the throat and saved the child’s life, they said.

The girl’s condition is stable as of now, they added.

