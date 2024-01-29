Beggar brutally murdered in Secunderabad

A beggar sleeping on the footpath near Monda Market was attacked by three men who stabbed him to death

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 January 2024, 11:00 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A beggar was brutally murdered and while another injured in two separate but suspected to be related attacks by a group of three persons in Secunderabad on Sunday night.

In the first incident, a beggar sleeping on the footpath near Monda Market was attacked by three men who stabbed him to death. The footpath dweller regularly sleeps at the spot and was woken up by the trio and was attacked.

The trio then crossed the road and attacked another person indiscriminately leading to severe injuries to him. He was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment. His condition remains critical. The identity of the victims is yet to be ascertained.

“Two incidents are related. Special teams are formed to identify and nab the three persons who were allegedly involved in the attacks,” said Monda Market police station Inspector, M Rama Krishna.

The Commissioner’s Task Force teams are also working to solve the case. The police suspect the trio might be under influence of alcohol or drugs. The police are analysing the visuals recorded by the surveillance cameras.