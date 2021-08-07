Beneficiaries asked to submit DDs to avail sheep distribution scheme

By | Published: 11:52 pm

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Saturday asked the beneficiaries to submit demand drafts (DDs) to avail sheep distribution scheme. In a statement here, he instructed officials to take necessary steps for the distribution of sheep to the beneficiaries under the second phase of the scheme. The State government has released Rs.6,000 crore for implementing the second phase of the scheme, the Minister said.

Each unit cost was also increased from Rs.1.25 lakh to Rs.1.75 lakh, the Minister said requesting the beneficiaries to submit the DDs to officials concerned at the earliest. On behalf of ‘Golla Kuruma’, community, he thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for releasing funds for the scheme.

