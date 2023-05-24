Benefits of music for mental health

Those suffering from mental health issues such as depression, PTSD and anxiety can be healed through instruments such as singing bowls.

Hyderabad: Music is very powerful and it can boost your mood as well. Music for centuries has played a major role in coping through our life’s ups and downs. A recent research has indeed suggested that music can help combat depression, anxiety and PTSD along with other mental health issues.

And, music therapy is one of the therapies which help relax and gain control over mental health, functioning and well-being. So, what is music therapy? Well, it is a clinical and research-based practice and used to enhance a person’s overall mood and well-being. In general, music therapists are trained to incorporate a range of music-making methods which helps their clients achieve a overall good mental health.

This therapy is a creative and holistic approach to healing and plays a big role in helping patients recover from negative phase and experiences as well as those suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome (PTSD).

Music is also said to enhance intelligence, and self-esteem. It can be used as a form of expression, to lift up the mood, to boost confidence and to counter anger or negative emotions.

Different types of music therapy

There are different therapies depending on specific cases and treatment strategies. Anyone can benefit from music therapy, because music evokes positive emotions.

Music therapy is used to alleviate patients through

· Singing or chanting

· Playing musical instruments

· Dancing to music

· Song writing

· Meditating

Some healing instruments

· Singing bowls

· Tuning forks

· Pan flute

· Harp

· Drums

Psychiatrist Dr Arthi points out that music helps individuals with anxiety and also elevates mood in people with clinical depression. “Music is a great coping technique that can be used by a wide range of people, starting from young teenagers to geriatric population,” Dr Arthi said.

– Rithika Katare