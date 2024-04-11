Bhadrachalam: Devotees can now book rooms online

Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala has announced that for the convenience of devotees, the facility of booking rooms online has been provided through the temple website.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 April 2024, 06:42 PM

Kothagudem: Devotees attending the Sri Rama Navami and Maha Pattabhishekam celebrations at Sri Seetha Ramachandraswamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam in the district have now been allowed to book rooms online.

As a large number of devotees were likely to participate in the celebrations on April 17 and 18, district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala has announced that for the convenience of devotees, the facility of booking rooms online has been provided through the temple website: https://book.bhadrachalamonline.com/book-hotel.

Interested devotees could book rooms by visiting the website.