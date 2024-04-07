Bhadrachalam MLA Tellam Venkat Rao joins Congress

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 April 2024, 03:02 PM

Hyderabad: Bhadrachalam BRS MLA Tellam Venkat Rao joined the Congress party in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Sunday. Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy offered him the party scarf and formally invited him into the Congress.

Since the Assembly elections results, there were reports that Tellam Venkat Rao might join the Congress. The MLA along with his family members had met the Chief Minister at his residence last month. After the meeting, he had said that the meeting was about seeking funds for executing development works in the constituency.

The Bhadrachalam MLA had also skipped the BRS Khammam and Mahabubabad Lok Sabha constituencies meetings chaired by BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao.

On Saturday, Venkat Rao participated in the Congress party’s public meeting at Tukkuguda.