Ugadi celebrated with traditional fervour in UAE

Telugu Taringini, a Telugu expatriate community organization in the Emirates organized the event that witnessed participants from across the UAE.

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 15 April 2024, 07:13 PM

Jeddah: The Telugu NRI community living in the UAE celebrated Ugadi with pomp and spiritual fervour in Ras Al Khaimah recently.

Telugu Taringini, a Telugu expatriate community organization in the Emirates organized the event that witnessed participants from across the UAE.

Predictions from Panchangam, an astrological almanac, were read out by Dubai-based priest Mukund Koushik.

The traditional dish of Pacchadi was prepared by women and distributed to the participants.

“We have been conducting Ugadi and other major Telugu festival for a decade now in Ras Al Khaima,” said V. Venkata Suresh, president of Telugu Tarangini. He expressed gratitude towards the ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for allowing and supporting ethnic diversity and cultural activities with the spirit of tolerance.

Suresh briefed the Telugu Tarangini activities in cultural and community welfare fronts. Mirza Gulzar Baig narrated about Ramadan Eid as it coincided with it.

A cultural performance by a Telugu women’s group led by Vimala Florence mesmerized the audience. The event was anchored by Surekha Patnam.

Sampangi Ramesh, Anuradha, Srinivas Rao among others spoke at the event