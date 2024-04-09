Hyderabad celebrates Ugadi

Hyderabad: The city witnessed a colourful tapestry of celebrations on Tuesday as various communities ushered in their new year with fervour.

Telugus embraced Ugadi, Maharashtrians rejoiced in Gudi Padwa, and Sindhis celebrated Cheti Chand, creating a vibrant mosaic of cultural festivities across the city.

The city’s markets brimmed with excitement as residents hurried to procure last-minute essentials for their festive gatherings. Rythu bazaars bustled with the demand for mango leaves, neem flowers, fruits, sugarcane, and other traditional essentials.

Amidst adorning their homes with flowers, families delved into the preparation of a myriad of delicacies, with the popular Ugadi pachadi taking centre stage.

Devotees thronged temples from the early hours, seeking blessings and participating in darshans, while priests conducted traditional ‘Panchanga Sravanam.’

Local shops specialising in textiles and electronic goods enticed customers with discounts and offers.

Meanwhile, major thoroughfares and main roads experienced a noticeable decrease in traffic, with many individuals embarking on journeys to their hometowns or holiday destinations, leveraging the extended weekend