Bhagiratha water replaces bottled water at ZP meeting in Nalgonda

Bottles filled with Mission Bhagiratha water were given to elected representatives and officials at the meeting

By | Published: 7:55 pm 8:22 pm

Nalgonda: Mission Bhagiratha water replaced the bottled water at Zilla Parishad general body meeting held in Udhayaditya Bhavan on the premises of the collectorate at Nalgonda on Tuesday.

Bottles filled with Mission Bhagiratha water were given to elected representatives and officials at the meeting. Earlier, bottled water of top brands were used by the district authorities.

Interestingly, not a single complaint was raised by the elected representatives even from opposition parties about the quality of water. Sticker of Mission Bhagiratha water was pasted to the water bottles supplied to the attendees of the meeting.

District Water Quality Monitoring Consultant P Veera Reddy said that they prepared the bottles at Mission Bhagiratha water treatment plant for using at official meetings.

