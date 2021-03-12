Bhainsa violence: Minor girl assault case handed over to women safety wing

Officials were asked to collect scientific evidence and ensure that the accused get stringent punishment in the case

Published: 1:04 am

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police M. Mahendar Reddy here on Thursday instructed the Women Safety Wing (WSW) to supervise the investigation into the case pertaining to the sexual assault of a minor girl at Bhainsa in Nirmal district.

Taking a serious note of the incident, Reddy asked Women Safety Wing to collect scientific evidence and ensure that the accused get stringent punishment in the case.

He also asked the wing to ensure proper treatment to the victim and take necessary steps to extend financial assistance to the girl’s family in coordination with other departments concerned.

