Bharosa Centre aims to protect women, child rights: Kothagudem SP

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 February 2024, 07:27 PM

SP B Rohith Raju attended Bharosa Centre inauguration in Kothagudem on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: DGP Ravi Gupta has virtually inaugurated the newly established Bharosa Centre at the district headquarters from the DGP’s office on Tuesday.

Women Safety Wing additional DGP Shikha Goyal, additional DGP CID Mahesh Bhagwat, Multi Zone-1and 2 IG Tarun Joshi participated in the inauguration from the head office while the Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju attended the programme here.

Speaking on the occasion the SP said that Bharosa Centre would stand by the victims of sexual assault and would take care of the trial of the cases. The centre would provide the victims with the services of doctors, psychologists, police, legal assistance and compensation from the government.

In addition to that the victims would be taught skills in various fields to help them make a living, he said. Later, the SP inspected the legal, medical and children’s counselling rooms and statement record conference rooms set up in the Bharosa Centre.

Additional SP (AR) Vijay Babu, Kothagudem DSP Abdul Rahman, She Team in-charge SI Ramadevi, AHTU SI Srinivas, SB Inspectors Nagaraju and Raju Varma and others were present.