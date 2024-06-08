Bharat Gaurav train chugs off from Secunderabad

The train running with 100 per cent occupancy offers an opportunity for passengers of Telangana and AP to have darshan of newly-constructed Ram Janmabhoomi (Ayodhya) and one of the Jyotirlinga (Kashi Vishwanath Temple) or do the Pind pradan rituals at Gaya.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 June 2024, 11:11 PM

Hyderabad: The Bharat Gaurav Ayodhya – Kashi: Punya Kshetra Yatra has commenced its journey from the Secunderabad railway station.

The train running with 100 per cent occupancy offers an opportunity for passengers of Telangana and AP to have darshan of newly-constructed Ram Janmabhoomi (Ayodhya) and one of the Jyotirlinga (Kashi Vishwanath Temple) or do the Pind pradan rituals at Gaya.

Apart from Secunderabad, train provides boarding or alignment facility at eight places. It covers Puri, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj