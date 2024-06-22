Bharat Gaurav train commences journey from Secunderabad

‘Punya Kshetra Yatra’ train commences journey with a total of 592 passengers onboard from the Secunderabad railway station on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 June 2024, 06:59 PM

Hyderabad: The 20th Bharat Gaurav ‘Punya Kshetra Yatra’ train commenced the journey, with a total of 592 passengers onboard from the Secunderabad railway station on Saturday. It will cover important tourist places in the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The nine-day tour of Divya Dakshin Yatra with Jyotirlinga provides an opportunity for rail passengers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to visit important sites such as Tiruvannamalai (Arunachalam), Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum, Trichy and Thanjavur.

The train provides boarding and de-boarding facility at Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal and Khammam stations in Telangana as well as Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations in Andhra Pradesh. The train offers both AC and Non-AC with a mixed composition – 2 AC (1), 3 AC (3) and Sleeper Class (7).

For more details visit IRCTC website: http://www.irctctourism.com