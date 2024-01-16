Bharat Gaurav trains carried more than 96,000 tourists in 2023

Hyderabad: Bharat Gaurav trains, the theme-based tourist circuit trains that aim to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and historical places, have carried more than 96,000 tourists to various places across the country in 2023.

Last year, a total 172 trips of Bharat Gaurav trains carrying 96,491 tourists were operated covering various tourist destinations across the nation, spread in 24 States and union Territories.

These trains covered major tourist circuits like Shri Ram-Janaki Yatra: Ayodhya to Janakpur, Shri Jagannath Yatra, Garvi Gujarat tour; Ambedkar Circuit and North East tour.

Railway officials said the journey undertaken on these trains were offered in the form of comprehensive tour packages wherein services like off-board travel and excursions by buses, stay at hotels, tour guides, meals, travel insurance etc., were provided along with comfortable train journey and allied onboard services.

The railway has given a concerted thrust for promotion of domestic tourism through provision of rail-based tourism with better quality coaches under Bharat Gaurav Train scheme. This was in line with the Government of India initiatives of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat’ and ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ to encourage domestic tourism.

For further details and bookings, visit https://www.irctctourism.com/bharatgaurav.