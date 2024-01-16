Telangana retains top performer status in States’ Startup Rankings

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 January 2024, 02:53 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana retained its top performer status at the States’ Startup Rankings for the year 2022. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, appreciated the State for developing a strong startup ecosystem.

The States’ Startup Ranking for 2022 was released by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal here on Tuesday. A total of 33 states and Union territories (UTs) participated in the exercise, which ranked them under five categories — best performers, top performers, leaders, aspiring leaders and emerging startup ecosystems. The rankings are based on the initiatives taken to develop the startup ecosystem for promoting budding entrepreneurs.

While Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh, were recognised as the best performing States, Telangana along with Maharashtra and Odisha are categorised as top performers.

In its certificate of appreciation, the Centre lauded the Telangana government for taking up several praiseworthy initiatives including building a proactive mechanism to provide holistic and comprehensive institutional support. The State was appreciated for developing holistic policies and schemes to develop entrepreneurs among SC/ST, differently abled persons, and women. Telangana won laurels for setting up an ‘Impact Fund’ focused on rural and social enterprises; and also providing financial assistance to early-stage startups through ‘T-Seed Fund’ and ‘T-IDEA’.

Further, the State has been recognised as a capacity building pioneer, a funding leader, a sustainability promoter, and innovative leader and an institutional champion.

Taking to X, BRS working president and former Industries Minister KT Rama Rao termed the award as a testimony to the robust ecosystem that was built over the last 10 years. He congratulated all the stakeholders for contributing to strengthening the innovation ecosystem in Telangana.

Telangana retained Top Performer at State Startup Ranking for the year 2022. A testimony to the robust ecosystem that was built over the last ten years. Congratulations to all the stakeholders for contributing to strengthening the innovation ecosystem in Telangana 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/CBu4TKW03l — KTR (@KTRBRS) January 16, 2024