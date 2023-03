Bharat Jodo Cricket Tournament: Gaurav Reddy stars in Hyderabad victory

Gaurav Reddy slammed 95 to guide Hyderabad to a thumping eight-wicket victory over Bihar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:27 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

Hyderabad: Gaurav Reddy slammed 95 to guide Hyderabad to a thumping eight-wicket victory over Bihar at the Bharat Jodo T20 Under -19 All India Cricket Tournament held in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Batting first, Bihar posted 153/4 in stipulated 20 overs. In reply, Gaurav Reddy scored a half-century while Sahasra hit 33 to guide Hyderabad home.

Brief Scores: Bihar 153/4 in 20 overs (Nawedmallick 44, Fowler Tiwari 41, Taha 2/27) lost to Hyderabad 158 /2 in 13.5 overs (Gaurav Reddy 95, Sahasra 33); Andhra Pradesh 101/6 in 15 overs (Mahi 25; Darsh Mohanlal 2/16, Rishith Mohanlal 2/18) lost to Rajasthan 102/3 in 14 overs (Kunal Daswani 44, Nakul Aheer Bhuri 32); Vidarbha 39 in 12.5 overs (Harsha Vardhan 5/4, Rohit Reddy 2/2, Venkat Chandra 2/10) lost to CFI 40/0 in 2.2 overs; Telangana 109/8 in 15 overs (Syed Askari 24, Hariharan 2/24) lost to Tamil Nadu 110/2 (Ram Arvind 58, Shubhang Mishra 31).