Bharat Rashtra Samithi: Celebrations held in Maharashtra’s Sironcha

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:33 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

Mancherial: People of Sironcha Taluq centre in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Thursday burst crackers and celebrated Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s foray into national politics and the announcement of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Men and women gathered at a junction on the Nizamabad-Jagdalpur highway in Sironcha and took part in the celebrations. They said Rao would shine in national politics and develop the country on many facets. They said the innovative welfare schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and supply of power to the agriculture sector for free and KCR Kits would help BRS in winning polls in different states.