CM KCR set to play key role in national politics with BRS: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:14 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar speaking to the media in Khammam on Thursday. Hoping that the future would be favourable for the BRS, Minister said leaders like Deva Gowda and Kumara Swamy of JDS were endorsing the Telangana model of development

Khammam: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would be playing a key role in national politics with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, the Minister said the BJP was engaged in divisive and communal politics while its party leaders were worshipping Nathuram Godse, who killed Mahatma Gandhi. The BJP government at the Centre was bulldozing opposition parties and their leaders by using the CBI and the ED while the Congress party was impaired by internal bickering. In view of such a situation, the BRS would become a political alternative in national politics, Ajay Kumar said.

Hoping that the future would be favourable for the BRS, he said leaders like Deva Gowda and Kumara Swamy of JDS were endorsing the Telangana model of development and that under the leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao, the BRS would surely record electoral victory.

The minister said the agriculture sector in Maharashtra was in doldrums and farmer suicides had increased while in Karnataka, attacks on Dalits had increased. But the Telangana government was working for dalits and farmers welfare.

Ajay Kumar urged the people of the country to think constructively and support the BRS. BJP leaders were spreading false propaganda by portraying Gujarat as a role model to the people of the country even as the public in that State were suffering due to power cuts.

Chandrashekhar Rao has the power to bring a qualitative change in the country with his foray into national politics. The Chief Minister has the power to stop the destructive forces and divisive tendencies that have been creating discord among the people, the Minister said, adding that the Chief Minister would make a mark of his own in the country’s politics with the BRS.

The public in different States were hopeful that welfare schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Asara pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi and others would be implemented in their States as well.