Bhogalapalli Sandesh: Hyderabad’s JEE Advanced 2024 third rank holder

Sandesh, whose parents are government school teachers, is also the topper in the IIT-Madras zone that comprises of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 June 2024, 09:00 PM

Hyderabad: Staying away from social media and focused preparation helped Bhogalapalli Sandesh of Hyderabad ace the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024, which is widely regarded as one of the toughest and trickiest examinations to crack.

The Hyderabad lad bagged all India third rank by scoring 338 marks in the JEE Advanced results declared by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Sunday.

Two more students including Putti Kushal Kumar and Alladaboina SDB Sidhvik Suhas – from Hyderabad secured all India fifth and tenth ranks respectively in IIT (JEE) Advanced. Following in the footsteps of his brother, an IIT-Hyderabad student, Sandesh decided to pursue computer science and engineering programme from IIT-Bombay.

“I stayed away from social media and prepared for about 12-14 hours. After completing graduation from the IIT-Bombay, I will be working on to achieve my goal of becoming an IAS officer,” says Sandesh, a resident of Madhapur with roots in Andhra Pradesh. Kushal Kumar also decided to head to IIT-Bombay to pursue the computer science and engineering programme.

“I secured all India rank 120 in the JEE Main and I felt I was little behind. However, without any disappointment I continued to work hard for the JEE Advanced and secured fifth rank with 334 marks. I stayed away from movies during the preparation and watched TV occasionally. One can taste success only when preparation is done with full confidence.

To beat the stress, I used to play badminton,” Kushal Kumar said. Sidhvik Suhas said his preparation for 10-12 hours helped him reap rich results.

“My father, who is an IRS officer, is my guiding force and my mother, a homemaker, encouraged me a lot. There was no stress and tension during the preparation as I did not study for a rank. My father encouraged me to be an employment creator rather than an employment seeker. So, I decided to start my own company after completing BTech,” he added.

This year, Ved Lahoti from the IIT Delhi zone topped the JEE-Advanced securing 355 out of 360 marks, the highest ever.

The previous highest has been 352 marks in 2022. Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel from IIT Bombay zone is the topper among female candidates with 332 marks and her all-India rank was seven. Overall, a total of 1,80,200 candidates appeared in both papers in JEE Advanced and 48,248, including 7,964 females, have qualified.

The Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling will begin on Monday.