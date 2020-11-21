Bhumi Pednekar channels Friday mood in stunning picture

The ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ star took to Instagram and shared a gorgeous picture as she stunningly posed in her balcony. In the snap, Bhumi is seen dressed in a black top with printed jacket and shorts

By | Published: 11:34 am 12:05 pm

Mumbai: Channelling her Friday mood, actor Bhumi Pednekar on Friday treated fans to a stunning picture in an aesthetic attire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

The ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ star took to Instagram and shared a gorgeous picture as she stunningly posed in her balcony. In the snap, Bhumi is seen dressed in a black top with printed jacket and shorts, The ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ star is seen effortlessly posing for the lens as her luscious locks.

The ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ captioned the picture as, “Breathe & Let go (with a woman fairy emoji) #Hello #insta #fam #mood.”

Celebrities including Rajkummar Rao and more than 45 thousand fans liked the post within 36 minutes of being posted, with many leaving heart emojis in the caption.

Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and keeps on updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos

Bhumi Pednekar who has launched an environment protection initiative called ‘Climate Warrior’, on Diwali, came up with an innovative idea, to spark a conversation on the need for conservation of nature by gifting saplings to her industry friends and colleagues this festive season.