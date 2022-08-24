Bhupalpally: 17 centres allotted for constable preliminary examination

Bhupalpally SP Surender Reddy addressing a meeting on police constable exam.

Bhupalpally: A total of 17 centres have been set up for conduct of TS Police Constable preliminary examination to be held on August 28 in the district, said Superintendent of Police (SP) J Surender Reddy.

Addressing an awareness and training session for the exam chief superintendents, observers, and police officials on conduct of the exam at a function hall here on Wednesday, the SP said that 4755 would be expected to appear for the exam at 17 centres from 10 am to 1 pm. “Foolproof arrangements must be made to conduct the exam in the most transparent manner,” he asked the officials.

The SP urged the candidates to reach the centre by 9 am, and added that the fingerprints would be collected from the candidates before appearing for the exam.

“Candidates appearing for the written examination should come to the examination center one hour before the scheduled time, and strictly adhere to the rules and regulations regarding the examination mentioned in the hall ticket, and no electronic items and other items will be allowed in the examination hall. If the candidates apply Gorintaku/Mehendhi on their fingers, there is a chance that the fingerprint will not be recorded in the biometric machine and thus the candidates will lose an attempt to appear for the exam,” he cautioned the candidates,” the SP cautioned.

Exam nodal officer and ASP (Admin) V Srinivasulu, Regional Coordinator of the exam MS Murthy, Bhupalpally DSP A Ramuslu and others attended the meeting.