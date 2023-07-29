Bhupalpally: Body of missing Moranchapalle villager recovered in Chityal Mandal

The body of Gorre Odi Reddy (78), a resident of Moranchapalle village in Bhupalpally Mandal who was washed away on Wednesday, was found on the outskirts of Pachigadda village in Chityal Mandal on Saturday

The Morancha stream, which runs through the village, overflowed on Wednesday, resulting in four villagers being washed away. Among the victims were Gorre Odi Reddy’s wife, Vajramma, along with two others identified as Gaddam Mahalakshmi (40) and Gangidi Sarjona (82).

District Collector Bhavesh Mishra, along with other officials, visited the affected village on Friday. Temporary road connections were restored to ensure access to Moranchapalle, facilitating relief operations.

In the aftermath of the calamity, some villagers have sought refuge at the relief centre, while others have chosen to return to their homes. Those who have gone back are now working to clean and salvage their houses and belongings.

District authorities are monitoring the situation to provide necessary assistance and support to the victims. MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy and Warangal ZP chairperson Jyothi visited the village.

