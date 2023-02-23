KTR announces Rs 50 crore for Bhupalpally town development

KT Rama Rao also said Rs 135 crore had been already sanctioned for the construction of a bypass road as a part of the Outer Ring Road for the town

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:13 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

IT Minister KT Rama Rao speaking at a public meeting in Bhupalpally on Thursday.

Bhupalpally: IT Minister KT Rama Rao said Rs 50 crore would be sanctioned soon for development of infrastructure and other facilities under the Bhupalpally municipality limits. He also said Rs 135 crore had been already sanctioned for the construction of a bypass road as a part of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) for the town at the request of local MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy.

Speaking at a public meeting held here on Thursday as part of his tour to Bhupalpally constituency, he said while the government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had sanctioned a medical college to the district as part of the policy decision to set up a medical college in each district, he would also take up the demand for setting up an engineering college in Bhupalpally district to the notice of the Chief Minister.

“I will also try to see that Rs 50 crore is sanctioned to Bhupalpally constituency under the Special Development Fund (SDF),” he added.

Following a request from the local MLA on the creation of a new mandal Gori Kothapally out of Regonda mandal, the Minister said he would try to get the new mandal sanctioned after speaking to the Chief Minister. To complete pending projects in the district, he said Rs 30 crore would be sanctioned for the Bheem Ghanpur lift irrigation project, while Rs 10 crore would be sanctioned for the lining of the Chalivagu canal.

Meanwhile, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao announced the sanction of Rs 25 crore under MGNREGS to the district. On the other hand, cheques worth Rs 300 crore on bank linkage loans were handed over to members of self-help groups at the meeting. Pattas were also given to those people who occupied government land for lack of house sites.

Earlier in the day, Rama Rao participated in the inauguration and foundation laying ceremonies of works worth Rs 276 crore including the 994 quarters built for SCCL workers at Majurnagar and 544 double bedroom houses at Bhaskargadda in Veshalapally. He also inaugurated the newly constructed Tahsildar office.

Ministers Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, SCCL CMD N Sridhar, MP P Dayakar and MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy among others were present.