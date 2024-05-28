BIACH&RI pays homage to late founder Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao on 101st birthday

Nandamuri Balakrishna, Chairman, BIACH&RI paid his respects to late Rama Rao and Basavatarakam by garlanding their statues in the hospital premises.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 May 2024, 07:02 PM

Hyderabad: The management and staff members of Basavatarkam Indo American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (BIACH&RI) paid homage to its founder Late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao on his 101 birthday on Tuesday.

Nandamuri Balakrishna, Chairman, BIACH&RI paid his respects to late Rama Rao and Basavatarakam by garlanding their statues in the hospital premises.

Also Read Nama thanks CM for extending land lease of BIACH&RI

Later fruits and gift articles were distributed to children undergoing treatment in the paediatric ward.

Balakrishna said the hospital was moving forward to achieve the objectives set by its founder in helping poor get world class cancer treatment.

The hospital will thrive to provide advanced medical care at affordable care as envisaged by its founder, he said. Senior members of BIACH&RI Trust, doctors, nursing and paramedical staff and others were present.