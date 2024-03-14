Nama thanks CM for extending land lease of BIACH&RI

MP Nama Nageswara Rao called on the Chief Minister in Hyderabad on Thursday to thank Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for extending the hospital land lease

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 March 2024, 09:28 PM

Khammam: The State government extended the land lease of Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute to another 30 years, informed the hospital trust board member, MP Nama Nageswara Rao.

The MP called on the Chief Minister in Hyderabad on Thursday to thank Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for extending the hospital land lease. He explained to the Chief Minister about the services provided by the hospital to cancer patients for the past 24 years and the ongoing research on cancer at the research institute.

