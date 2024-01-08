Bibinagar AIIMS, Warangal NIT enter MoU on academic research

AIIMS, Bibinagar and NIT, Warangal have entered a MoU to establish a collaborative partnership in academic research

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 January 2024, 07:52 PM

AIIMS, Bibinagar and NIT, Warangal have entered a MoU to establish a collaborative partnership in academic research

Yadadri-Bhongir: In a significant stride towards fostering academic and research excellence, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bibinagar and National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal have entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a collaborative partnership in academic research.

AIIMS(Bibinagar) Director Dr. Vikas Bhatia and NIT(Warangal) Director Prof. Bidyadhar Subudhi singed on the MoU at a programme in AIIMS campus for a dynamic interchange of knowledge, resources, and expertise between the two prestigious institutions.

The collaboration is poised to create synergies between the medical and engineering disciplines, enhancing the scope for interdisciplinary research and development. It will enable cross-disciplinary learning opportunities, joint seminars, workshops, and academic exchange programs, fostering an environment of intellectual growth and innovation. The agreement encompasses a broad spectrum of academic and research initiatives, aiming to harness the

collective potential of AIIMS Bibinagar and NIT Warangal.

A noteworthy aspect of the collaboration is the joint proposal for the establishment of a Center of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence (AI). AIIMS Bibinagar and NIT Warangal envision a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to research, development, and education in the field of AI.

The signing of the MoU signifies a commitment to advancing knowledge and driving innovation at the intersection of medicine and technology. As these two esteemed institutions embark on this collaborative journey, the future holds the promise of groundbreaking research, transformative education, and meaningful contributions to society. The partnership between AIIMS Bibinagar and NIT Warangal is poised to shape the landscape of academic and research excellence in India.