NIT Warangal plans to expand satellite campus

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 06:36 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Hanamkonda: The National Institute of Technology, Warangal (NITW), one of the top institutions among the first 17 NITs, is charting a course for expansion through the establishment of a satellite campus. Director Prof Bidyadar Subuddhi recently met with Hanamkonda District Collector Sikta Patnaik and urged her to ensure the allocation of 100 acres of land to materialise this vision.

During the meeting, the Director highlighted the institute’s ongoing technological advancements, showcasing innovations such as e-vehicle manufacturing and cybersecurity solutions originating from NIT Warangal. Plans were unveiled to introduce new courses, including agricultural and railway engineering, while expressing readiness to lead the government’s Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) programme, advocating for village adoption under this initiative.

In response, Collector Sikta Patnaik assured the matter would be taken to the notice of the state government to facilitate the land allocation necessary for the expansion. Official sources suggested available land in Devunuru and Mupparam villages under Dharmasagar mandal, about 25 km from Hanamkonda city where the main campus is located now, as prospective sites. Additionally, land near the newly set up Kakatiya Mega Textile Park has been acquired for future development, potentially serving the NITW expansion plans.

Established in 1959 by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, NIT Warangal has evolved into a hub of engineering and technology excellence. With a focus on innovation, interdisciplinary research, and industry-aligned education, the institute consistently attracts top-ranking students. Its alumni, recognized in various professional domains, actively contribute to its sustainable growth.

Spanning over 248 acres, NIT Warangal offers a comprehensive infrastructure with 13 academic departments, advanced research centres, and state-of-the-art facilities, including laboratories, a central library, an auditorium, and student activity centres. The institute’s emphasis on holistic development has positioned it as a preferred choice for higher education and research.