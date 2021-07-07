Bicycle riders promote physical fitness in Warangal

Around six teams from the Tri-Cities Cycling Group are participating in ‘Hyderabad Cycling League 2 competition’ to promote awareness on fitness and protecting environment

Warangal: To promote awareness among the people about the need to do cycling and also protect the environment, 18 members of the Tri-Cities (Warangal-Hanamkonda and Kazipet) Cycling Riders Association are participating in the ‘Hyderabad Cycling League 2 competition’.

“The primary goal of this competition is to raise awareness among all non-cyclists. Each cyclist also plants a sapling for every ride, they complete daily. This competition was launched on June 21 and will end on July 21,” Baddam Sravanthi Reddy, who is leading the tri-cities riders association, told to ‘Telangana Today’.

Sravanthi Reddy, who is an award-winning fitness coach from Warangal, has put so much effort into improving her health and going green that she has completed around 1,350 km in the last two weeks and is setting a great example for all the other riders competing for the championship.

Around six teams from the Tri-Cities Cycling Group are participating in this HCG challenge, which means that around 18 cyclists from the Warangal district are competing. “The Hyderabad Cyclist Group League 2 competition is a pan-India event. This competition is joined by 250 cyclists from various parts of India. Twenty of the 250 cyclists are women, ten are under the age of 14, and three are over the age of 70,” said Ravi Sambari, who is a well-known cyclist and one of the founders of the Hyderabad Relief Riders.

“We are riding all over the city and in some rural areas because we believe that it would surely inspire others. Cycling as an activity benefits people’s health and is also environmentally friendly, causing no pollution,” she said adding that these riders replaced bikes and cars with bicycles throughout the day, for all their daily activities in order to protect the environment.

“So far, as in Warangal, we have seen a large number of non-cyclists express interest and join the group. Every day, many of our team’s riders cover the entire tri-cities region, averaging a ride distance of 100+ kilometres,” said M Chandrasekhar Reddy, who has been acting as a mentor, and pushing the team to achieve greater success.

Two other members, Abhishek (14) and Rahul (17) have already completed 1300+ km since the launch of the event.

