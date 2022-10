Big win for Gowtham Junior College at HCA U-19 knockout tournament

Hyderabad: M Varun Tej (109) and B Balaji (102) slammed centuries while D Manish scalped six wickets (6/4) as Gowtham Junior College, ECIL crushed Little Flower Junior College, Uppal by 480 runs in the HCA Under-19 School and Colleges one-day league-cum-knockout tournament on Tuesday.

Brief Scores:

Nalgonda Dist U19 324/7 in 45 overs (Keerthan Praise 111, Uma Manish 62) bt Global Indian International School Uppal 67 in 31.2 overs (Uma Manish 3/9, Vishnuvardhan 3/7);

Little Scholar School 110 in 27.4 overs (Aryan Reddy 73; Durga Ujjwal 4/11, Avik Dixit 3/8) lost to Gowtham Model School, West Marredpally 113/2 in 17.1 overs;

Sri Chaitanya School, East Marredpally 213/6 in 50 overs (C Siddharth Rao 78) lost to Chirec International School, Kondapur 216/3 in 36.2 overs (Aayush Ranjan 87, M Anirudh 66);

Gowtham Jr College, ECIL 539/8 in 50 overs (M Varun Tej 109, B Balaji 102, H Ashlesh 59, Anvith Reddy 85; C Maheshwara V 3/97) bt Little Flower Jr C Uppal 59 in 15 overs (D Manish 6/4);

Sri Akash Jr College 268 in 43.3 overs (Syed Ghazi Abbas 51; D Vamshidhar 3/28) bt Loyala Jr C Suchithra 98 in 19.5 overs (Md Abdul 3/0, R Pranav 3/19);

Medak District U19 142 in 40.1 overs (Md Faizan 4/40, Babar Khan 3/25) lost to Jawahar High School 143/5 in 33.5 overs (K Arjun Reddy 63no);

Bhavan’s Sri Aurobindo Jr C ‘B’ 348/7 in 45 overs (Ritwik Raj Goud 65, Y Vikas 56, B Vignesh 59no) bt KMR Jr College Sr Nagar 32 in 12.2 overs (Meraj Ahmed 5/8);

Geethanjali Jr College, Begumpet 79 in 24.2 overs (Lakshya Agarwal 4/31, Abdullah Wajih 3/22) lost to Suchithra Academy Komapally 80/1 in 23.1 overs;

Jahanvi Degree College Sec’bad 358/5 in 43 overs (S Rohit Reddy 110, D Bhuvan 87, SV Aditya Varma 69) bt Oakridge International School Khajaguda 98 in 19.4 overs (M Nitin Sai 5/14);

Cal Public School Kapra 325/4 in 40 overs (Mir Hussain Ali 160, J Sai Devesh 52) bt Wesley Jr College 77 in 23.1 overs (K Puneet 4/30);

Telangana Tribal Welfare 127/7 in 25 overs (K Vikram Rathore 66no; G Pranav 3/15) bt Khammam Dist U19 91 in 18.5 overs (R Vikram 4/18);

Jubille Hills Public School 78 in 30 overs (P Raghava 4/9, T Kuldeep 3/20) lost to Sri Chaitanya Jr Kalasala Ramanthapur 79/0 in 6.2 overs;

Pallavi Model School, Alwal 99 in 18.3 overs (VM Dhanush 4/10, Aryan Kashyap 4/14) bt Delhi Public School Nacharam 76 in 18.2 overs (Deepanshu 3/11);

Candor Shrine School 75/9 in 20 overs (D Pankaj 5/9) lost to St Andrews H S Bowenpally 76/3 in 14.2 overs;

Telangana Social Welfare 74 in 23.1 overs (Yash Dubey 7/14) lost to Bhavan’s Sri Aurobindo Jr C ‘A’ 76/2 in 12 overs;

St Mary’s Jr College Basheerbagh 267/6 in 40 overs (Thakur Yash Raj 82, Rachith Aryan 51) bt Birla Open Mind International School 48 in 19.5 overs (Anwar Ahmed A 3/4, M Vineeth Reddy 3/11).

Top Performers

Centurions: Mir Hussain Ali 160, Keerthan Praise 111, M Varun Tej 109, B Balaji 102, S Rohit Reddy 110

Five or more wickets: Yash Dubey 7/14, D Manish 6/4, Meraj Ahmed 5/8, M Nitin Sai 5/14