Bigg Boss 6 contestant Arohi Rao participates in Green India Challenge

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:00 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

Hyderabad: Joining the Green India Challenge initiated by Rajya Sabha MP, J.Santosh Kumar to increase the green cover and spread awareness on environment, Bigg Boss 6 contestant Arohi Rao planted a sapling at Prashashan Nagar, Jubilee Hills, on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Arohi said she was extremely happy to be joining an initiative like Green India Challenge soon after coming out of Bigg Boss house. “We can set an example for others to follow by planting a sapling and together ensure a good and positive environment for the coming generations,” she said while thanking Santosh Kumar for giving her an opportunity to be part of the initiative. Actor Shani, TV9 Sandhya and My Village Show Anil also participated in the challenge.