Hyderabad: Shooter Esha Singh joins Green India Challenge

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:45 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

Hyderabad: International shooter and former World No.2 10m air pistol shooter Esha Singh joined the Green India Challenge (GIC) initiated by Rajya Sabha MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar and planted saplings at the Jubilee Hills GHMC Park, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Esha Singh said, “This is a great initiative by Santosh Kumar to take up the Green India Challenge for environmental protection. More than 17 crore saplings have been planted and I feel glad to be a part of the challenge. It is everyone’s responsibility to protect nature to provide a better environment for the future generations.”

After planting the saplings, Esha nominated Gagan Narang, secretary of Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture Sandeep Kumar Sultania and Sports Authority of Telangana State officer Sujatha to take GIC initiative forward.