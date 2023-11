Bihar CM Nitish Kumar lost his mental balance, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa | Bihar News Today

Assam CM Himanta Biswa marks Nitish Kumar as a threat to Bihar and asks for the immediate removal of Nitish from the CM position

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:30 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Hyderabad: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar lost his mental balance, says Assam CM Himanta Biswa. He marks Nitish Kumar as a threat to the state and asks for the immediate removal of Nitish from the CM position.