Bihar former CM Lalu Prasad and family visit Tirumala

By Sandeep Erukala Updated On - 07:26 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

Tirumala: Former Chief Ministers of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi, his son Deputy Chief Minister Tejasvi Yadav and daughter-in-law, visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple here on Saturday morning.

Tejasvi Yadav later posted in X that he was happy to visit Tirumala along with family members on the occasion of his marriage anniversary.