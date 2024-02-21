| Annual Brahmotsavam At Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple To Be Held From March 8 16

Annual Brahmotsavam at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple to be held from March 8-16

The Chairman, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Bhumana Karunakara Reddy recently unveiled the Brahmotsavam wall poster of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Jubilee Hills.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 04:25 PM

Hyderabad: The annual Brahmotsavam at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Jubilee Hills will be held in this temple between March 8 and 16.

The Chairman, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Bhumana Karunakara Reddy recently unveiled the Brahmotsavam wall poster of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The program was held at the Chairman’s residence in Padmavathi Puram in Tirupati.

Brahmotsavam starts on the evening of March 7 with Ankurarpanam. The Vahana Sevas will be observed from 8 am to 9 am and from 8 pm to 9 pm. Pushpayagam will be held on March 17 from 3pm to 5 pm. Temple Deputy EO M. Ramesh Babu participated in this program.