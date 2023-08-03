Bihar: Suspecting wife’s fidelity, man murders her and their two children

Feroz's mother-in-law filed a complaint, stating that he had been subjecting her daughter to torture ever since their marriage.

By IANS Published Date - 12:46 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Representational Image

Patna: Suspecting fidelity, a man, who killed his wife and two children in Singhpur village in Bihar’s Katihar district, was arrested. The deceased were identified as Safad Zarin, her 8-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter.

Jitendra Kumar, the SP of Katihar said that the victim’s husband was the prime suspect as he was on the run after the crime.

“We have managed to arrest the accused named Mohammad Feroz, who, along with his accomplices, had executed the crime. After the arrest on Wednesday evening, the accused was interrogated and he confessed to the crime,” Kumar said.

A complaint in this regard was also received from Feroz’s mother-in-law, who said that he was torturing her daughter ever since their marriage was solemnised.

“Feroz suspected the character of the victim. He also said that the elder son was not his child. He had also warned his mother in-law to take her daughter back home or he would kill her,” Kumar said.

“We have recovered three bodies with slit throats, a knife and kerosene oil from the crime scene. We have also called for an FSL team to collect the evidence. The accused has disclosed the names of his aide who were present at the crime scene. They will be put behind the bars soon,” Kumar said.