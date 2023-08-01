Elderly woman, son killed at Sathupalli in Khammam

The deceased, an Anganwadi worker, Rayala Tulasamma (80) and her mentally disabled son Satyanarayana (45) were found dead in their house with multiple knife injuries.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Khammam: An elderly woman and her son were killed by unidentified assailants at Narayanapuram of Sathupalli mandal in the district on Tuesday.

The deceased, an Anganwadi worker, Rayala Tulasamma (80) and her mentally disabled son Satyanarayana (45) were found dead in their house with multiple knife injuries. The incident came to light when the family members visited the house as the duo was not found in the village on the day.

ACP Ramanujam along with Sathupalli Town and Rural CIs, Mohan Babu, Hanook, Penuballi and Vemsoor SIs, Veeraprasad and Suraj reached the spot and started investigation. The dog squad and CLUES team were pressed into service to trace out the assailants.

It was said that on Monday, Tulsamma withdrew her old age pension, son’s disabled pension and her salary was deposited into her account two days ago along with Rythu Bandhu assistance.