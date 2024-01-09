Four injured as bike rams into them at Kanchanbagh in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Four persons sustained injuries when a biker rammed into them at Kanchanbagh on Monday night.

Mohd Jaweed, a resident of Moinbagh was going on a bike along with his family including wife and two children Sofiyan (3) and Fatima (5) when another biker coming from behind rammed into them. The family fell on the road and sustained injuries.

The local people caught hold of the two persons who allegedly hit the bike of Jaweed and handed them over to police. Both the persons were allegedly in an inebriated condition.

The injured were shifted to a private hospital for treatment. A case is registered.