Man hacked to death in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:10 AM, Fri - 4 August 23

Representational Image.

Sangareddy: A man was hacked to death at Nallampally village in Raikode Mandal on Friday morning.

The victim was Motike Krishna (30), an auto driver by profession. Krishna reportedly had some disputes with his rivals in the village. The police were suspecting their role in the murder.

A case was registered. The body was taken to Government Hospital Zaheerabad for postmortem.