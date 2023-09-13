Man stabbed to death at Hafeezbaba Nagar

"On the pretext of discussing some issues, the duo spoke to him and are suspected to have stabbed him with sharp edged weapons leaving him critically injured,” said Kanchanbagh Inspector, G Shehkar Reddy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:27 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Hyderabad: A man who was a suspect in a murder case reported three years ago, was stabbed to death at Hafezbabanagar in Kanchanbagh on Tuesday night.

Syed Naseer (22), an AC mechanic and a resident of Hafezbabanagar C Block, was seated in an auto rickshaw parked near his house around 2.20 am, when two persons – Baba Shinde and his son Akash Shinde – along with some others came to the spot on a bike.

“On the pretext of discussing some issues, the duo spoke to him and are suspected to have stabbed him with sharp edged weapons leaving him critically injured,” said Kanchanbagh Inspector, G Shehkar Reddy. The victim was rushed to a private hospital at Santoshnagar in an auto rickshaw where doctors pronounced him dead.

Naseer was involved in the murder of one Vishal Shinde reported at Zaheerabad in 2020. He along with another person had allegedly kidnapped Vishal from Chatrinaka and killed there over a dispute of Rs. 5,000.

Two of the suspects Akash and Baba Shinde are relatives of Vishal and the police suspect Naseer was killed to take revenge for the murder of Vishal. Three teams are formed to nab the assailants who fled away on a motorcycle after killing Naseer.

The Kanchanbagh police registered a case and started investigation.

Also Read Man hacked to death in Sangareddy