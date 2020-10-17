Biker hits stones on road, dies in Nizamabad

After the incident, police appealed farmers to not dry the paddy on roads

By | Published: 7:10 pm 7:11 pm

Nizamabad: An inebriated motorcycle driver died after hitting the granite stones kept around paddy heaps on road on Manoharabad and Thorlikonda road in Nizamabad district on Saturday morning, police said.

The body of Malavath Kalyan (25) of Viveknagar tanda of Jakranpally mandal found on road led to tension, with his relatives alleging that he was murdered.

However, police rushed to the spot and found that he was inebriated and hit the stones placed around paddy left for drying on the road. Police appealed farmers to not dry the paddy on roads.

