Binge-watch all episodes of Amazon miniTV’s ‘Case Toh Banta Hai’ now

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:33 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

From Karan Johar to Anil Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt, no one escapes the ‘atrangi ilzaams’

Hyderabad: The court is adjourned, until next time! Amazon miniTV’s unique weekly comedy show, ‘Case Toh Banta Hai’, aired its season finale episode starring Shahid Kapoor. From Janta Ka Lawyer Ritiesh Deshmukh grilling top Bollywood celebrities with ‘atrangi ilzaams’ to defence lawyer Varun Sharma backing them and judge Kusha Kapila deciding their fate, ‘Case Toh Banta Hai’ has entertained millions of viewers for weeks together with rib-tickling humour.

Apart from this trio, comedians Paritosh Tripathi, Sanket Bhosale, Sugandha Mishra, and Gopal Dutt amped up the entertainment quotient with their brilliant comical performances. ‘Case Toh Banta Hai’ witnessed a host of A-list celebrities who not only faced ‘atrangi ilzaams’ but flaunted their sass with some quirky replies.

From Kareena Kapoor Khan being accused of wearing two different shoes to Karan Johar only casting good-looking actors, from Sanjay Dutt having to prove he’s the ‘real Sanju Baba’ to Anil Kapoor revealing the secret behind his eternal youth, all episodes of ‘Case Toh Banta Hai’ were filled with laughter, craziness, and rib-tickling jokes.

While ‘Case Toh Banta Hai’ is wrapping up for the first season, don’t be sad, as you can now binge-watch all the episodes on Amazon miniTV! Grab your popcorn and watch all your favorite stars tackling ‘atrangi ilzaams’ thrown at them in this courtroom of comedy.