BioAsia 2023: KTR chairs roundtable with medical device sector leaders

KT Rama Rao chaired a roundtable with 20 select medical device company leaders on the sidelines of the 20th BioAsia event

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Sun - 26 February 23

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao chaired a roundtable with 20 select medical device company leaders on the sidelines of the 20th BioAsia event on Saturday at HICC Hyderabad.

During the meeting, industry representatives suggested policy recommendations to further accelerate the innovation, indigenisation and manufacturing of medical devices in India.

There was also discussion on how medtech companies could leverage the ecosystem in Telangana to support their global development operations.

Various suggestions were made by the industry leaders like corrections in inverted duty structures, high GST implications, challenges in availability and stocking of raw materials, among others.

The Minster assured that Telangana would champion the cause of industry and take up the issues with union government to bring about the right policy changes to help industry.

He also presented the overall medtech ecosystem in Telangana along with the success stories and investment opportunities in the sector. Industries representatives appreciated the efforts of Telangana government to promote medtech sector.

Michael Blackwell, Vice president and Managing Director, Medtronic India, Rajiv Nath, Managing Director, Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Limited, Aditya Banerjee, Managing Director, B. Braun Medical (India) Private, Sumeet Bhat, CEO, TRIVITRON HealthCare, Shishir Agarwal, Managing Director, Terumo India were among the many, who participated in the roundtable meeting.