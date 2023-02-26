Telangana announces future collaboration with SGD Pharma, Corning Inc

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:06 PM, Sun - 26 February 23

Hyderabad: The State on Sunday announced a future collaboration between SGD Pharma, a global producer of pharmaceutical primary packaging and Corning Incorporated, a global leader in materials science, to bring state-of-the-art technology and manufacturing expertise to the region.

This collaboration will combine Corning’s high-quality pharmaceutical tubing technology with SGD Pharma’s glass vial manufacturing and converting expertise and will secure SGD Pharma’s tubing capacities to supply primary packaging to its Indian and international customers from Telangana, according to an official statement.

“We are proud to partner with Corning and Telangana State to reinforce the strength of the pharmaceutical industry in Telangana by securing the full supply chain of primary packaging,” Akshay Singh, Managing Director, SGD Pharma said.

The intended project of approximately Rs.500 crore has the potential to create nearly 150 permanent jobs and more than 300 sub-contracted manpower (in addition to the indirect employment this project will create) in Mahabubnagar district. Commercial production may begin as early as 2024.

“We are excited to bring this collaboration with SGD Pharma to Telangana,” said Sudhir Pillai, Managing Director, Corning India. “Together, we’ll be working to accelerate the delivery of critical drugs while also improving the quality of pharmaceutical packaging,” he said.

“I’m delighted that Corning, which is a fortune 500 company, and SGD Pharma will be setting up a world-class facility here. The manufacturing of pharmaceutical packaging glass from Telangana will accelerate the growth of life sciences sector by ensuring adequate and seamless supply of the world-renowned corning glass tubing sets to our manufacturers. I believe that the partnership is very strategic towards our aim of achieving a USD 250 billion ecosystem and will only grow stronger in the future,” Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said.