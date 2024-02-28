BioAsia 2024: Centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution launched in Hyderabad

"In a week's time we will start our pilot batch of our skilling initiative with two specialised courses- Medicinal chemistry and analytical chemistry," Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said.

Hyderabad: Information Technology and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said the State government’s vision was to expand a strong workforce by skilling nearly 50,000 local graduates over the next 5-6 years to make them industry ready for life science research and manufacturing.

Speaking after launching the Centre for Industrial Revolution (C4IR) Telangana centre during the BioAsia 2024 valedictory session on Wednesday, Sridhar Babu said the Telangana government was also trying to create 10,000 new opportunities in healthtech, besides Research and Development and manufacturing jobs nurturing 20 to 25 emerging companies and startups and generating about 10 to 25 novel ideas through its registry.

Regarding the clinical registry, the government had initiated the process of three sites starting with hemophilia indication with a vision to expand with multiple indications, he said, adding that having a clinical registry would not only enhance the healthcare outlook, but also open doors for immense possibilities in the sector.

The State government had expedited the validation of innovative products through Sandbox partnering with 15 clinical sciences, he said, adding that it would help to drive innovative studies from India and through this initiative the government would try to set a benchmark in the healthtech ecosystem.

Stating that the State government’s aim was to generate 5 lakh new employment opportunities and providing livelihood for countless families and individuals across the State, the Minister said the C4IR Telangana would play a vital role in the vision of the government.

“It is the aim of the State government to create not only infrastructure, but also to provide opportunities and skilling talents and attract global talent,” he said.

The government’s three core focus areas were skilling to provide livelihood and opportunities to people of the State and the country, health profiling of each and every citizen of the State and clinical research and access to better health care and promotion of innovative clinical studies, he said.

“Access to quality healthcare remains the critical issue in the rural areas. Many citizens are still not able to avail the essential medical services, hence it is our collective responsibility to address these disparities,” he said.

Managing Director of World Economic Forum and head of C4IR Jeremy Jurgens and IT Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan were present.