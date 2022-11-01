Munugode: KTR asks people to choose between TRS welfare govt and BJP’s contractor govt

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:53 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Hyderabad: Cautioning that a vote to the BJP would mean LPG cylinder prices at Rs 4,000, TRS (BRS) working president and Minister KT Rama Rao asked people to choose whether they want the welfare government of the TRS or the BJP’s contractor government. He reminded that the byelection was forced on the people of Munugode due to the greed of the then sitting MLA who defected to the BJP.

Participating in a roadshow at Samsthan Narayanpur and Munugode on Tuesday, Rama Rao said under the BJP regime, the petrol price increased from Rs 70 per litre in 2014 to Rs 110 per litre in 2022. Similarly, the price of cooking gas rose from Rs 400 per cylinder to Rs 1,200 and a vote to the BJP would only encourage the party to hike the price to Rs 4,000.

“People should decide whether they will support the BJP, whose actions resulted in steep hike in price of essential commodities, or the TRS government which focuses on welfare and development of all,” he said. He stated that election was not between two candidates but between two ideologies.

The Minister said BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy defected from the Congress to the BJP in exchange for the Rs 18,000 crore contract awarded by the Union government to his mining company. He said since day one, Rajgopal Reddy was preoccupied with advancing his commercial interests using his post and neglected the Munugode constituency.

Rama Rao also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting only corporate companies and his crony capitalist friends, while ignoring the essential needs of people. He listed out several welfare and development initiatives launched by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the last eight years, whereas Prime Minister Modi had done nothing to benefit the people. He urged voters to consider all of these factors and support candidates that truly care about them through welfare programmes and other development initiatives.