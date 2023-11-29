BJP booth committees asked to bring supporters to polling booths

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:31 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

Hyderabad: With the election campaign coming to an end on Tuesday, the State BJP leaders are now concentrating on polling booth management.

According to party sources, State BJP president G Kishan Reddy has reportedly asked party booth committee members to ensure that people in their respective booths cast their votes in favour of the BJP candidates. He held a video conference with all the district presidents, senior leaders and booth committee members on Tuesday and asked them to meet the voters and convince them to vote in favour of the party candidates.

There are 35,655 polling booths in 119 assembly constituencies in the State and the BJP claims that it has constituted booth committees in over 90 percent of the booths. However, sources in the party stated that over 50 percent of the booth committees of the party have been inactive since long and the party may not be able to take up poll management in those booths.

In fact, after knowing about the fact that a large number of booth committees have been inactive since long in the State, union Home Minister Amit Shah pulled up the State leadership and asked it to immediately constitute them, but due to infighting in the party it did not take place.

Several BJP leaders believe that since the party does not have a strong presence at the grassroots level, it will be difficult for the booth committees to influence the voters.