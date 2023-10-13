Gangula dares Eatala to contest in single constituency

Where was the need to contest in two constituencies if the latter has enough confidence in winning the polls, Minister Gangula Kamalakar questioned while interacting with media persons here on Friday.

07:20 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar has challenged the BJP MLA Eatala Rajender to contest only from a single constituency in the next assembly elections. Where was the need to contest in two constituencies if the latter has enough confidence in winning the polls, he questioned while interacting with media persons here on Friday.

Rajender, who had earlier announced to contest against the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, on Thursday declared to contest in two segments. Reacting on MLA’s statement, the Minister dared Rajender to contest only in Gajwal constituency. If the legislature wants to contest from Huzurabad, he (Rajender) has definitely feared defeat, Kamalakar opined. Huzurabad MLC has decided to contest from two segments since the BJP is going to get zero legislature seats in the state.

On the Congress party, he said that it was not possible for the party to implement its six guarantees if it came to power in Telangana. The Congress is facing troubles in Karnataka to fulfil its poll assurance schemes in that state. In the 2018 election, BRS party candidates were not given the opportunity to give advertisements in newspapers. Though all the surveys were in favour of the Congress party at that time, BRS came to power in the state.

Stating that both Congress and BJP parties have secret understanding, he informed that b-forms of both the parties would be prepared at the same place in Delhi. Andhra leaders were trying to enter Telangana in the name of Congress and BJP. Coming down heavily on Andhra leaders, he questioned as to where was the need for YS Sharmila, former CM Kiran Kumar Reddy, KVP Ramchander Rao and KA Paul to camp in Hyderabad.

Stating that Andhra leaders were trying to merge Telangana with Andhra Pradesh, the Minister appealed to the people not to believe them and not to give power to land grabbers and communal forces. About 200 people including activists of various political parties, caste elders, youth association members joined the BRS in the presence of Kamalakar in Gopalpur.

