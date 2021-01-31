BJP cadre attacks residence of Parkal MLA

At a press conference earlier, Dharma Reddy criticised the Telangana BJP leaders for resorting to religious politics in the name of Lord Ram.

Warangal: BJP leaders turned violent and attacked the residence of Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy here on Sunday when the latter questioned them about funds being collected for construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. They pelted stones and eggs, besides damaging windowpanes, flower pots and other properties on the premises.

At a press conference earlier, Dharma Reddy criticised the Telangana BJP leaders for resorting to religious politics in the name of Lord Ram. He said the BJP was desecrating the sanctity of Lord Ram. “The BJP leaders are collecting money in the name of Ayodhya temple and Lord Ram without any accountability. They must explain where the money goes and maintain transparency,” he demanded. He also wondered why the BJP government which constructed the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel spending crores of rupees, was required to collect funds from people for the temple.

Responding to his statement, the BJP activists led by the party’s Warangal Urban president Rao Padma attempted to lay siege to the MLA’s residence. The police who rushed to the spot tried to stop the BJP cadre from entering the residence following which the protesters hurled stones and eggs and damaged the property. The police arrested the BJP activists and brought the situation under control. They were later shifted to Subedari police station. The MLA and his family members were unharmed.

Stating that neither the Centre nor the BJP was collecting funds for the Ram Mandir, Rao Padma said it was Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Theertha Kshetra Trust which was collecting these funds and accounts for this was available. She demanded that Dharma Reddy apologise to the people for his remarks.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao who visited Dharma Reddy at his residence, warned the BJP leaders against such goondagiri and provocative violence in the State. He said there was nothing wrong in the MLA seeking details of funds being collected for the Ram Mandir. “I too have donated money. But there are several groups seeking funds for the temple construction and Dharma Reddy wanted the BJP leaders to explain where the funds were going,” he said.

The Minister along with former Ministers Kadiam Srihari, T Rajaiah, other legislators and TRS leaders, pointed out that the BJP was repeatedly resorting to violence and this was the fourth time within a short period. He said the TRS cadre were maintaining restraint as the party was in ruling in the State and warned that if the BJP leaders continue with such violence, they will get an equal and befitting response.

