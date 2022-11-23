Malla Reddy’s son Mahender rushed to hospital amid IT raids

The I-T officials are carrying out searches at educational institutions and houses of the relatives of the Minister in the city. The raids began on Tuesday morning and are continuing.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:48 AM, Wed - 23 November 22

Hyderabad: The Income Tax department raids at the educational institutions run by Minister Ch Malla Reddy took a new turn when the Minister’s son Mahender Reddy complained of chest pain and was rushed to hospital.

Malla Reddy who visited the hospital and met his son later told media persons that the I-T officials along with CRPF personnel attacked his son and beat him brutally.

He said the BJP is targeting him and intimidating. “We provide education to students from economically backward families and mould their lives. We are not doing any smuggling ,” the Minister told reporters.