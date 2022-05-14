BJP challenges TRS to declare early elections, says it is ready

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:10 PM, Sat - 14 May 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sounded the poll bugle in Telangana when it challenged the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to go for early polls in the State. “We are ready even if the elections are held tomorrow and we will form the Government in Telangana” union Home Minister Amit Shah challenged here on Saturday.

Addressing a public meeting held in connection with the conclusion of the second phase of the Praja Sangrama Yatra of its State president Bandi Sanjay, the BJP leader maintained that TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao was planning to advance the polls in the State in a bid to take the BJP by surprise. “But I challenge them to go for polls tomorrow. BJP workers are ready to throw out the TRS lock stock and barrel”, Amit Shah thundered.

That the BJP in Telangana shifted into election mode was evident, when Amit Shah targeted the ruling party accusing it of reneging on all its electoral promises. He alleged that the TRS had not implemented even one of its electoral promises. He further sought to assure that the BJP, if elected to power, would do justice to the ‘Neellu, Nidhulu, Niyamakalu’, the main plank on which TRS supremo achieved the Telangana State formed the TRS government.

During his nearly 30-minute long speech Amit Shah tried to paint a picture as if the TRS government had not done anything for the state little realizing the repeated encomiums showered by his government on the progress made by Telangana in various sectors and the awards bestowed on it ranging from best villages to the state being the fourth largest contributor to the country’s economy.

Amit Shah spent considerable amount of time in trying to paint a picture of TRS party being driven by the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen. He went a step further to announce that the BJP would scrap the minority reservations in Telangana and distribute it to the SC,ST and BC communities.

The Padayatra of Bandi Sanjay was not meant to displace a political party from power or to make a person the chief minister, but to release Telangana from the clutches of family rule, he told the gathering.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .